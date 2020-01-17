Bigg Boss 13: Every guest who visited the house HUGGED Siddharth Sukhla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is right setting Indian television on fire, and a large part of the credit goes to Sidharth Shukla. The popular reality show is grabbing eyeballs with every passing day. Apart from the online buzz and good TRPs, the Balika Vadhu actor is getting love from a huge section of fans for being strong and outspoken. He has, however, has also been criticized for his aggression.

The most popular contestants are Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth Shukla.

Family week is currently on in the Bigg Boss house. This season has created history with the maximum run time and number of extensions. Every member in the house was frustrated at some level.

A lot of loved ones of the contestants have visited the house. The interesting common factor is that each of them made sure to talk to and hug Sid. This shows that the man is still ruling hearts, before with aggression and now, with his childish nature.

This video will make you love Sid even more.

Have a look.