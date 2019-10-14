News

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Priyank Sharma to enter the show for THIS reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. The show features some of the popular celebs from film and TV world. 

To make the show spicy and interesting, the makers have decided to bring in ex-contestant that created a lot of buzz when the actor was inside the house. Well, he is none other than Priyank Sharma. The former Bigg Boss contestant will be seen entering the house as a guest to promote his upcoming show, Bigg Buzz which he will be anchoring. For Priyank, it all comes to a 360-degree circle as he was locked up inside the house two years back! Priyank will be seen interacting with the contestants as well as playing some games with them. 

Are you excited to see him on the show? Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Priyank Sharma, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh

past seven days