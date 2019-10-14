Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Priyank Sharma to enter the show for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. The show features some of the popular celebs from film and TV world.



To make the show spicy and interesting, the makers have decided to bring in ex-contestant that created a lot of buzz when the actor was inside the house. Well, he is none other than Priyank Sharma. The former Bigg Boss contestant will be seen entering the house as a guest to promote his upcoming show, Bigg Buzz which he will be anchoring. For Priyank, it all comes to a 360-degree circle as he was locked up inside the house two years back! Priyank will be seen interacting with the contestants as well as playing some games with them.



