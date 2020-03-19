Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's viral video is all things love

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are presently one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They participated in Bigg Boss 13, and during their stint in the show, they won hearts with their adorable chemistry. Now, after the show, the duo is painting the town red with their love.

The couple is also coming up with a romantic music video titled Kalla Sohna. In the midst of all this, a romantic video of the couple has gone viral on social media with the song from their upcoming music video Kalla Sohna Nai playing in the background. The video showcases Asim holding Himanshi’s hand as she passes by after which the two of them are seen lovingly engrossed in each other’s eyes. Himanshi looks pretty in a floral dress while Asim, on the other hand, looks suave in a black t-shirt and grey pants.

Take a look: