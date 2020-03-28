News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to be seen in a film?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2020 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are well known for the bond they shared in the house. Although they maintain that they are just good friends, the love between them is evident.

After the show, the two featured in a love song called Baarish, and their chemistry was sizzling. Well, for all Pahira fans, here's a piece of good news. Paras and Mahira will supposedly be seen in a Punjabi movie next.
The Khabri, who constantly shares updates about Bigg Boss 13 stars on social media, has tweeted, '#PaHira will be seen together in a Punjabi Movie soon, They have signed the Contract already. @paras_chhabra @MahiraSharma_ Bas #Carona Ka wait hai Yeh Khatam hojaye phr hi shoot start Hoga.'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Colors Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Kaur Gill

