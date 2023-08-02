Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a special tattoo and it’s not of late actor Siddharth Shukla; read to know more

MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

Also Read : Heartbreaking! This is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say about her depression post Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise

The fans are excited to see her in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”

Now we came across a tattoo on Shehnaaz’s hand and it’s not of late actor Siddarth Shukla.

The tattoo is of Punjabi singer Karan Ahuja as she is a big fan of the singer and she really admired his work.

If one remembers before Shehnaaz became an actor she was a singer and post Bigg Boss 13 she because famous when singing took a back seat and now she is concentrating on her acting career.

Well, Shehnaaz today is the most loved personality and the fans would love him to sing a song too.

It will be interesting to see Shehnaaz and Karan team up for a duet together.

