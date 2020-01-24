News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans disappointed with Mahhi Vij; find out why

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 11:07 AM

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience. 

The show witnesses how the equation changes between contestants over the time. Recently, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai patching up and becoming friends again. At the same time, we also saw Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill break up and Sid is doing his best to avoid Shehnaaz. It seems this hasn’t gone down well with SidNaaz fans as one fan wrote how SidRa (Sidharth and Rashami ) are playing with people’s emotions and Sidharth is supporting her instead of Shehnaaz, who stayed by him throughout. This tweet of the fan was reshared by Rashami’s friend Mahhi Vij. 

Now, this has not gone down well with fans of Rashami Desai and they started trending #ShameOnMahhiVij after she retweeted the fan post which was against Rashami, and it also referred to her as FlushMe Desai. It is known that Mahhi Vij and Rashami share a great friendship. So, fans are now disappointed with her for betraying her friend. The tweet that Mahhi Vij retweeted, read, “This Man of dignity keeps flirting with #FlushMeDesai jisne national TV per uski dhajiya uda di bt has issues with this little soul sana - who loves him fought Him. WOW. This #sidra played with audiences emotions . They had well planned game. #SidharthShukIa." 

Rashami Desai’s fans are furious and they took to social media to share their views and opinions. Take a look below. 

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs)

