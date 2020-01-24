Bigg Boss 13: Fans disappointed with Mahhi Vij; find out why

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience.

The show witnesses how the equation changes between contestants over the time. Recently, we saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai patching up and becoming friends again. At the same time, we also saw Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill break up and Sid is doing his best to avoid Shehnaaz. It seems this hasn’t gone down well with SidNaaz fans as one fan wrote how SidRa (Sidharth and Rashami ) are playing with people’s emotions and Sidharth is supporting her instead of Shehnaaz, who stayed by him throughout. This tweet of the fan was reshared by Rashami’s friend Mahhi Vij.

Now, this has not gone down well with fans of Rashami Desai and they started trending #ShameOnMahhiVij after she retweeted the fan post which was against Rashami, and it also referred to her as FlushMe Desai. It is known that Mahhi Vij and Rashami share a great friendship. So, fans are now disappointed with her for betraying her friend. The tweet that Mahhi Vij retweeted, read, “This Man of dignity keeps flirting with #FlushMeDesai jisne national TV per uski dhajiya uda di bt has issues with this little soul sana - who loves him fought Him. WOW. This #sidra played with audiences emotions . They had well planned game. #SidharthShukIa."

M feeling bad for this girl https://t.co/JeHfV4OWrZ — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) January 22, 2020

Rashami Desai’s fans are furious and they took to social media to share their views and opinions. Take a look below.

Chalo man liya @vijmahhi ne f*ush me pdha nahi aur quote kr diya but itna trend hone k bad bhi we can see that tweet on her TL



That means she's doing it purposely

Dosti k nam pe dhabba



#ShameOnMahhiVij — Krish Katara #bb13 (@katara112krish) January 23, 2020

She claims to be Rashami's friend/family but quoted this tweet, also liked a tweet against her and when Rashami fans bashed her then posted a pic of Rashami with her baby daughter Tara for damage control to show her fake love and wrote "we love maasi" #ShameOnMahhiVij pic.twitter.com/gIeqE0WYFm — . (@ivibhatweedy) January 23, 2020

#ShameOnMahhiVij

Atleat respect her she was your friend before bb13 seriously shame on mahi vij!!!#RashamiDesai — Shivam Roy (@ShivamR27657346) January 23, 2020

First time I am feeling lucky to not have any friends,Aise @VijMahhi jaise friends hote hai to achcha hai mere nahi hai.. #ShameOnMahhiVij — Rashamihearts (@Mainhumadhubala) January 23, 2020

We can still see @VijMahhi tht u have NOT deleted the tweet where u QT ur BFF #RashamiDesai being called “Fl*shMe”



We can still see tht u hv still NOT unliked the tweet which calls ur BFF “hypocrisy at its peak”#ShameOnMahhiVij — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) January 23, 2020

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

