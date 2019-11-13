Bigg Boss 13: Fans love the friendship and chemistry shared by Siddharth, Asim, and Shehnaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.



Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship is being liked by the viewers. Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing. The trio is known as the Siddharth Shukla gang, and there a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.



But it seems like in the past few days, the three have been fighting against each other, but the best part is that they are also trying to mend their differences.



Even Salman during the weekend ka vaar episode had advised them to mend their differences.



Check below a sweet video made by a fan on their special friendship bond.