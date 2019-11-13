News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans love the friendship and chemistry shared by Siddharth, Asim, and Shehnaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Shehnaz, Siddharth, and Asim’s friendship is being liked by the viewers. Especially in a house like Bigg Boss where relationships are very fickle, to see a group of friends standing by each other amazing.  The trio is known as the Siddharth  Shukla gang, and there a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them.

But it seems like in the past few days, the three have been fighting against each other, but the best part is that they are also trying to mend their differences.

Even Salman during the weekend ka vaar episode had advised them to mend their differences.

Check below a sweet video made by a fan on their special friendship bond.

View this post on Instagram

* siddharth_shukla_team#friendship Follow my page any updates of Siddharth Shukla n Bigg Boss13 @siddharth_shukla_fan_club updates #rashamidesai #rashmidesai #sidharthshukla #biggboss13 #biggboss #bb13 #devolinabhatacharya #devolina #shehnaazgill #artisingh #shehnazgill #shehnaazkaurgill #shehnaaz #shehnazkaurgill #biggboss13updates #biggboss13audition #biggboss13contestant #biggboss13news #hinakhan #salmankhan #biggboss13unseen * * * #siddharth #sidarmy #siddhartshuklaarmy #asimriaz #asim #biggbosstelugu3 @siddharth_shukla_fc_bb13 @siddharthshuklaofficiall @realsidharthshukla @siddhart_shukla___f * * @sidnaaz_bb13 @siddharth_shukla_fan_club @sidnaz_fanpage @sidnaazz @sidharthshukla_fan_page @sidnaaz_fc @shehnaaz_sidharth_fc * @siddharth_shukla_fan_club @sidnaaz_bb13 @sidnaz_fanpage @sidnaaz_moments @sidnaaz_moments @sidnaazz @shehnaaz_gill_fapage @shehnaazgillx @asimriazofficial @asim_riaz_official_ @asimadmirer @asimriaz77.jr @asimriazfandom.injila 2 HOURS AGO Instagram Log in|Sign up

A post shared by Shukla Gang (@siddharth_shukla_gang) on

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth, Asim, Shehnaz, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days