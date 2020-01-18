News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans love Umar and Asim Riaz’s reunion; trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most watched shows. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens. 

The viewers know how the show focused on the family week wherein the loved ones of the contestants entered the show. Speaking about the same, the Riaz brothers had an endearing reunion during the family week. While everyone's family members have us gushing over the reactions from the housemates and well, looks like fans are in awe of the Riaz brother Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz.

In the promo, we have already seen how a very happy Asim meets his brother Umar and after greeting him with a tight hug, the two of them are seen having a conversation where Umar has all things nice to say to him. A happy Asim is listening to the inputs he has to give and rejoices the same with a huge glee on his face. And well, fans have truly already enjoyed the meeting and have taken to trend #WhenRiazBrothersMet.

