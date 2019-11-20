Bigg Boss 13: Fans miffed with Mahira Sharma; support Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show.



In the recent nomination special episode of the reality show, fans witnessed a lot of changing relationships in the house, with some contestants changing their loyalties towards their bonds. During the nomination task, when asked by Bigg Boss on who would she want to save and wishes to stay longer in the house, Mahira Sharma chose some strange names which left Rashami Desai and her fans heartbroken. While Rashami expressed her sadness on Mahira’s back-stabbing, Twitterati called Mahira Sharma ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ and trended #WeLoveRashamiDesai extending their support.



Take a look below:

Feeling bad for @TheRashamiDesai .



Everyone is instigating her including the channel, Host, Bigg Boss and even Contestants too..



#BiggBos13 #WeLoveRashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/8ib1ELCcg8 — Abhay Soni (@mediaabhaysoni) November 18, 2019

I hope Rashami Desai got the message from today’s nominations that paras and Mahira are just feeding on Rashami and Devoleena like parasites. They will never support them. Leave Paras Gang and start playing independent game. We Love Rashami Desai #BiggBos13 #WeLoveRashamiDesai — Abhishek Srivastava (@Abhi90302268) November 18, 2019

Felt bad for Rashmi Desai in tonight's episode. She seems to be all alone. Girl enjoy your journey. Even if you are alone your fans are there with you. #WeLoveRashamiDesai #BiggBoss13 — RanDeep (@randeep394) November 18, 2019

Mahira Sharma is biggest Ehsan faramosh of the year really yar Rashmi k GRP me hone k Karan isko bacha rahe the isko vote bhi Kiya she is so irritating ....#WeLoveRashamiDesai — Poo (@Poo71676599) November 17, 2019