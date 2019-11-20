News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans miffed with Mahira Sharma; support Rashami Desai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 04:54 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. 

In the recent nomination special episode of the reality show, fans witnessed a lot of changing relationships in the house, with some contestants changing their loyalties towards their bonds. During the nomination task, when asked by Bigg Boss on who would she want to save and wishes to stay longer in the house, Mahira Sharma chose some strange names which left Rashami Desai and her fans heartbroken. While Rashami expressed her sadness on Mahira’s back-stabbing,  Twitterati called Mahira Sharma ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ and trended #WeLoveRashamiDesai extending their support. 

