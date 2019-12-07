News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans slam Shehnaz for making fun of Shefali

07 Dec 2019 04:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the reality TV series and Salman Khan is seen as the host.

The latest episode of the reality show was full of action, drama, and verbal fights between the contestants. While we continuously saw the war of words between Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaz Gill, the latter's one-act of mocking Shefali by spreading the lipstick all over her face and roaming in the house. Fans slammed her act and trended #ShameOnShehnazGill on Twitter.

God will not give you a burden you can’t handle.
So, if you find yourself in a mess that’s impossible,
take it as a compliment - god thinks you can do it!#shameonshehnazgill #ShameOnMahiraSharma #WeStandByRashamiDesai

— Rashhhh(@fan_rashami) December 6, 2019

