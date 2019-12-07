Bigg Boss 13: Fans slam Shehnaz for making fun of Shefali

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the reality TV series and Salman Khan is seen as the host.

The latest episode of the reality show was full of action, drama, and verbal fights between the contestants. While we continuously saw the war of words between Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaz Gill, the latter's one-act of mocking Shefali by spreading the lipstick all over her face and roaming in the house. Fans slammed her act and trended #ShameOnShehnazGill on Twitter.

God will not give you a burden you can’t handle.

So, if you find yourself in a mess that’s impossible,

take it as a compliment - god thinks you can do it!#shameonshehnazgill #ShameOnMahiraSharma #WeStandByRashamiDesai

— Rashhhh(@fan_rashami) December 6, 2019

So its very clear



Cheapnaaz #ShehnaazGill kept on imitating #ShefaliJariwala; mocking her lips frm morning to night



N biggest witch #MahiraSharma started fighting wt #RashamiDesai out of NOWHERE



That means Rash n Shefali DID NOT start the crap! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver (@MaheshShenoy12) December 6, 2019

She is cheap minded lady who always play victim card in a smart way. Even #MahiraSharma is better than her in that case imo — (@indiapradeep99) December 6, 2019

Its bhau fault obviously ! #IStandByShehnaaz — nazziana (@nazzianasanafan) December 6, 2019

These aunties has lost their mind? They are targeting Mahira unnecessary? If these girls r 22 yrs old then aunties will also behave the same? Both are doing wrong, they should not comment on person level, #ArtiSingh is right, Mahira & Sana shud not copy them. #IStandByShehnaaz — Adiba|| (@IamAdibaa) December 6, 2019

Sana is the most adorable & the most loyal friend one can ask for. She has always stood by sid when no one else has. She cares for him, fights for him, calms him down. Sid's biggest strength in the house & his true best friend. <3 #IStandByShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/VKMTq3B6so — laylaaa (@flakeofice) December 6, 2019

We 9 sana is soft target for every HM's pr is bar nhn @ColorsTV #IStandByShehnaaz — Yumna Fatima (@keepchilax) December 6, 2019

Rashmi fans always forget what their dear fav says/does but when the person who Rashmi is targeting gives her the taste of her own medicine they all get triggered. She ain’t a saint at all. #IStandByShehnaaz — Z. (@_zohaaa) December 6, 2019