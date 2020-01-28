Bigg Boss 13: Fans support Sidharth Shukla; trend #PureHeartSid

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who is known for TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is presently making headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 13.
The handsome lad has been entertaining audience with his moves and antics on the show. Despite a lot of hatred for his arrogant behaviour in the house and constant fallouts, he manages to top the list of top five contenders as per the current trend. After being announced as the member of Elite Club by show’s host Salman Khan, the actor is once again riding high on the popularity charts. Sidharth bags the first spot, followed by Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Thus, celebrating this victory of their favourite housemate Sidharth’s fans online started with the trend #PureHeartSid.
Guest Varun Dhawan too had great words to talk about his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star. Vikas Gupta who had entered the house a couple of days ago congratulated the top five contenders and was seen supporting Sid in his Tweet.
#SidharthShukIa again on top. Congratulations to all top 5. #PureHeartSid #BiggBoss13 #BB13 https://t.co/Ts3qgXnj10— Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 27, 2020
All SidHearts it’s time to enjoy #BB13 because Apna time aagaya what fun from tonight with fireworks from @kashmerashah and the Mastermind game from @lostboy54 ! Stay united and don’t sway . All for one and one for all because #PureHeartSid deserves it !— Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 27, 2020
Ab to aadat si ho gyi hai aise jeene me.— Jay Bhanushaali (JB ) (@jaybhnusali) January 27, 2020
