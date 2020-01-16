News

Bigg Boss 13: Fans upset with Shehnaaz's dad

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a strange yet strong bond. They constantly fight with each other but eventually kiss and make up.

With #SidNaaz entertaining the audience with their pure bond, recently, in a promo video shared on social media, Shehnaaz Gill’s father is seen entering the house during the family week. He ends up asking his daughter to promise him that she will not have any relationship with Sidharth Shukla after the show ends. Upset with it, fans asked why true love always has to go through trails.

Many fans took to the comments section on Instagram to share their opinions.

Have a look at the video and a few comments.

What is your take on the duo?

