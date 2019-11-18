News

Bigg Boss 13: Find out why Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s fans call Sidharth-Devoleena’s romantic moment FAKE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. 

Recently, some wild card contestants entered the show, and with their entry, the drama has escalated a notch higher. In fact, the dynamics have shifted drastically. Sidharth Shukla, who was earlier great friends with Shehnaaz Gill, suddenly turned against her but they recently patched up and are friends again. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are always at loggerheads with Sidharth Shukla. However, the recent promo shows a change in Devoleena and Sidharth’s relationship! 

The recent promo from Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan shows Devoleena and Sidharth’s hate relationship take an entertaining romantic twist. It shows Sidharth kissing Devoleena as she sits on his lap. While it is definitely just for the task, fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill think it is fake drama and are irritated by her. 

Check out some of the comments here:

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz. TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being...

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being Strong
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

past seven days