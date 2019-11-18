Bigg Boss 13: Find out why Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s fans call Sidharth-Devoleena’s romantic moment FAKE

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.



Recently, some wild card contestants entered the show, and with their entry, the drama has escalated a notch higher. In fact, the dynamics have shifted drastically. Sidharth Shukla, who was earlier great friends with Shehnaaz Gill, suddenly turned against her but they recently patched up and are friends again. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are always at loggerheads with Sidharth Shukla. However, the recent promo shows a change in Devoleena and Sidharth’s relationship!



The recent promo from Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan shows Devoleena and Sidharth’s hate relationship take an entertaining romantic twist. It shows Sidharth kissing Devoleena as she sits on his lap. While it is definitely just for the task, fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill think it is fake drama and are irritated by her.



Check out some of the comments here: