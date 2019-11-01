News

Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan to dance on Dilbar track with Salman Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Model-actress Gauahar Khan is a popular face in the world of entertainment. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Now, she will be seen dancing on Dilbar track with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13.

The Twitter handle of The Khabri mentioned about the same. Titled as WeekendKaVaar by the makers, The Khabri informed its followers of actress and former winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan setting the BB stage on fire. The actress is heard to be putting up a sizzling dance act on the show during its weekend episode. Gauahar will apparently dance on the song Dilbar. Khabri’s tweet read, “#WeekendKaVaar #weekendkavaarwithsalmankhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN on StageDance on #DILBARR SONG#THEKHABRI#BB13 #BiggBoss13”

Take a look below:

Tags > Gauahar Khan, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, WeekendKaVaar, Bigg Boss 13,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
John Abraham
John Abraham
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh

past seven days