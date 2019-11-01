Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan to dance on Dilbar track with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Model-actress Gauahar Khan is a popular face in the world of entertainment. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Now, she will be seen dancing on Dilbar track with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13.

The Twitter handle of The Khabri mentioned about the same. Titled as WeekendKaVaar by the makers, The Khabri informed its followers of actress and former winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan setting the BB stage on fire. The actress is heard to be putting up a sizzling dance act on the show during its weekend episode. Gauahar will apparently dance on the song Dilbar. Khabri’s tweet read, “#WeekendKaVaar #weekendkavaarwithsalmankhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN on StageDance on #DILBARR SONG#THEKHABRI#BB13 #BiggBoss13”

