Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan gives a befitting reply to troll who threatened to trend #ShameOnYouGauahar

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a popular face in the world of entertainment. She is a model as well as an actress. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films. The model-cum-actress acted in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. The actress is currently making headlines for her Tweet on Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla.



Well, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 of the show is currently on air and is about to have its first finale and everyone is quite excited to know who all will make it to the next level. Along with the viewers, the ex-contestants of the reality show are also following the show. The winner of Bigg Boss 9 Gauahar Khan too is keeping a close watch on the show. She had recently bashed Sidharth Shukla for the condescending tone he used to talk to Arti Singh. Now, she is all set to make a guest appearance during this Weekend Ka Vaar. Sidharth Shukla's fans are now threatening to start a negative trend in case she bashes Sidharth inside the house. However, she isn't affected by it at all.



Gauahar recently took to her Twitter handle to give it back to the troll and cleared that she has her right to express her thoughts. She wrote, "Hahahhahahahah kitna time hai logon ke paas! I have nothing against Siddharth Shukla, if I find a contestants behaviour rude I have full right to express that !u guys think it’s hatred n war ! N spread more negativity for the rest of the world ! Get a life!" Check out her tweet below:



Hahahhahahahah kitna time hai logon ke paas! I have nothing against Siddharth Shukla, if I find a contestants behaviour rude I have full right to express that !u guys think it’s hatred n war ! N spread more negativity for the rest of the world ! Get a life ! https://t.co/4fCN9uI5bN — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2019