Bigg Boss 13: Here’s why Vikas Gupta asked Kamya Panjabi to delete her tweet about Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, fans were also eagerly waiting for the mall task. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 cancelled it last minute, after the venue was over-crowded. Just like many fans of Sidharth Shukla had gathered at the mall, actress Kamya Panjabi taking to her Twitter handle was seen rooting for Sidharth as well. Kamya was passing by the mall and happened to see this massive crowd come in to support Sidharth. Thus, she took to her social media handle to speak about the same.

On seeing her tweet, former BB contestant Vikas Gupta took to Twitter and informed of no such task taking place and thus, asking her to inform the same to the crowd. He also asked her to delete her tweet. Kamya wrote, “I was just crossing oberoi mall now, saw #SidHearts there, lot of police n security too go SidHearts its time to show our #Sid ki SIDHEARTS kisse kehte hai @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsAtOberoiMall.” To which Vikas replied, “Hello @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know [email protected] home.”

Hello @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know [email protected] home . https://t.co/Jqi8ABGgjk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 6, 2020

This is Nonsense !!!! There is No Mall Task - STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS - LET THE FANS AND FRIENDS GO HOME. - @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND NO ONE HAS ANNOUNCED ANY MALL TASK. On TV or THEIR INSTA TWITTER OR WEBSITE. NO MALL TASK - please go home and rest https://t.co/PkrWTeSRCv — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 6, 2020

