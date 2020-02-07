News

Bigg Boss 13: Here’s why Vikas Gupta asked Kamya Panjabi to delete her tweet about Sidharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 11:10 AM

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13, is now heading towards its grand finale. Only a few days are left for the final day and fans are eager to know who is going to lift the trophy. 

Meanwhile, fans were also eagerly waiting for the mall task. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 cancelled it last minute, after the venue was over-crowded.  Just like many fans of Sidharth Shukla had gathered at the mall, actress Kamya Panjabi taking to her Twitter handle was seen rooting for Sidharth as well. Kamya was passing by the mall and happened to see this massive crowd come in to support Sidharth. Thus, she took to her social media handle to speak about the same. 

On seeing her tweet, former BB contestant Vikas Gupta took to Twitter and informed of no such task taking place and thus, asking her to inform the same to the crowd. He also asked her to delete her tweet. Kamya wrote, “I was just crossing oberoi mall now, saw #SidHearts there, lot of police n security too go SidHearts its time to show our #Sid ki SIDHEARTS kisse kehte hai @sidharth_shukla #SidHeartsAtOberoiMall.” To which Vikas replied, “Hello  @iamkamyapunjabi There is No Mall Task . Please delete and let everyone know [email protected] home.” 

Take a look below.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

(Also check:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHy3mvMXPX8)

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here