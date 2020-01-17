News

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to enter the BB House

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 02:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz made headlines. Now, a Twitter account that gives out all the happening gossip from the Bigg Boss 13 house, has made the fans of housemate Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana happy. The Twitter account, The Khabri has tweeted about Himanshi re-entering the Bigg Boss house post her eviction. Reportedly, the Punjabi actress won’t be re-joining the game, but will walk into the house incapacity of a guest.

A post on The Khabri Twitter account read, “Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13” This tweet has made the fans happy and they went on to express themselves on Twitter.

