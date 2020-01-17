Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to enter the BB House

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. Hosted by Salman Khan, the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The drama is in full swing.

Himanshi Khurana was also seen in the ongoing season. She got evicted a couple of weeks ago. Her equation with Asim Riaz made headlines. Now, a Twitter account that gives out all the happening gossip from the Bigg Boss 13 house, has made the fans of housemate Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana happy. The Twitter account, The Khabri has tweeted about Himanshi re-entering the Bigg Boss house post her eviction. Reportedly, the Punjabi actress won’t be re-joining the game, but will walk into the house incapacity of a guest.

A post on The Khabri Twitter account read, “Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13” This tweet has made the fans happy and they went on to express themselves on Twitter.

Take a look below:

Soon himanshi is also coming in Bigg boss house but as a Guest #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 16, 2020

Aap kay mooun mein ghee aur shakkar.#WeMissAsiManshi — AsiManshi's World (@asimanshi_world) January 16, 2020

I'll be the most happy person on planet when #AsiManshi meet



Hazaro full barsoo mera mehbub aaya hai — Kamlesh Jain (@Kamjain27) January 16, 2020

Wow.. can't wait to See her back in he house and Asim's reaction #WeMissAsiManshi — Priyanka (@Priyank60309553) January 16, 2020

Sach h yaar??

Waaaw she is coming to meet Asim I guess!! — Moonlit (@AsimfangirlMOON) January 16, 2020