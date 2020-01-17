Bigg Boss 13: Is Himanshi in love with Asim?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz confessed his love for Himanshi Khurana on national television through Bigg Boss 13. However, she told him that was engaged to someone else, and the two continued being good friends.

In yesterday's episode, Parag Tyagi entered the house and told Asim that Himanshi is not married and is waiting for him outside the house.

Now, Himanshi’s Twitter feed hints that she is also in love with Asim.

The actress has retweeted a tweet that talked about Asim and Himanshi loving each other and how all the AsiManshi fans want to see them together. The tweet was from popular critic Kamaal R Khan, it read, 'I am so happy for #AsimRaiz and #HimanshiKhurrana that they both love each other. All their fans want to see them together. #BB13!'

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Have a look below.

So, does this means that Himanshi is going to enter the BB house to confess her feelings to Asim?

Credits: SpotboyE