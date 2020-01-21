Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi says Asim and she share pure feelings

MUMBAI: Host Salman Khan was not very kind to Asim during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He blamed him for Himanshi’s break-up.

However, Himanshi took to Twitter and stood up for Asim. In a series of tweets she wrote that she is disheartened to see fans blaming Asim.

The actress confirmed in a tweet that her relationship broke and no one is to be blamed, 'Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai.'

Himanshi appreciated that Asim told Salman that he will love her and care for her forever. Regarding the same, Himanshi tweeted, 'I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari.'

