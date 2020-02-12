Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi shares sweet pictures of her memories

MUMBAI: How can one forget housemate Asim Riaz going down on his knee and proposing marriage to Himanshi Khurana? Along with housemates, viewers too were keenly watching the two and appreciating their camaraderie. Reliving these moments, Himanshi taking to her Instagram account shared some candid moments from the show.

Sharing two pictures on her Instagram account with only emojis in her caption, her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her. Seen along with her cuddling are Asim and Rashami Desai. Another image has Asim hugging her and planting a kiss on her cheek. Along with him, Rashami too is planting a kiss on Himanshi’s cheek, making her fans go all aww! Witnessing such moments on the show was a rare sight in the ongoing season.

Credits: SpotboyE