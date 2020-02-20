Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi is speechless

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala had accused Asim Riaz of hitting on her, despite knowing that she was already married. She, in fact, also went onto claim that he also flirted with Mahira Sharma. This hadn’t gone down with a lot of Asim fans and they brutally trolled the Kaanta Laga actress; however, she stood by her ground. Now Asim Riaz’s love interest and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana broke her silence on this matter and she was shocked to know about Shefali’s statements.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress rubbished Shefali’s claims and revealed how she was sandwiched between her and Asim in the Bigg Boss 13 house, as their friendship had gone for a toss after her exit. Himanshi added that she respects Shefali; however, she is speechless to such claims by her. 'There was nothing like that. I don't know why she said that and why she felt that way. Only she knows. I really respect her because my bond with her was good. I was actually trapped between Asim and her because my bonding with both was strong. I was acting as the glue between them,'said the actress.

She added, 'They already had differences but were good to each other because of me. About the hitting part, it never happened and I am more close to Asim, so I will be a little more concerned about him. But one thing I can say certainly that the thing Shefali said never happened. I am speechless.'

Credits: SpotboyE