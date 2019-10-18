Bigg Boss 13: Housemates throw chilli powder on Siddhartha Dey and Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and the drama is in full swing.

The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to save themselves from eviction. Paras Chhabra, Asim RIaz, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik, the men who are nominated this week in Bigg Boss 13 get a chance to perform and save themselves from the vote out. Things are going to flare up and get nasty as they have to perform in pairs and take the tolerance test once again. In the task, Paras and Siddharth are one pair and Asim-Abu form the second pair.

The task requires them to keep holding hands, while housemates try their level best to break the pair. The only criteria – do not leave the partner’s hand. From chilli powder to various spices, the men have to go through it all. To make the task difficult housemates decide to pour oil on their hands so that their hands become slippery. Siddhartha loses his cool and tells he will seek revenge by pouring an entire box of powder on the person once the task is over. Asim complains that his entire body is itching. Housemates tell them to give up. Paras screams telling his partner not to leave the hand.