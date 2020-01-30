Bigg Boss 13: Juhi Parmar warns of fake profiles using her name to comment

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant and television star Juhi Parmar has called out netizens who are creating fake profiles using her name to share their opinions regarding the current season of the reality show.

Juhi took to Twitter to clarify that she is not watching the current season of the show at all.

"A lot of Fake Profiles Out There On My Name Giving Opinions on Bigg Boss! Please know they are all fake and if I have to say something I will but not following the show this season and I'm not supporting or condemning anyone! #BiggBoss #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss"

Fans of the actress thanked her for the clarification because the fake profiles were indeed creating a lot of confusion. Some fans also asked her why she is not watching the current season of the show, which they find very interesting and requested her to watch it.

One user commented: "They are doing this with every ex contestant and winner celebrities. Don't you bother Mam. We can easily identify those fake people. Vaise hum #SidharthShukla ko support Kar rahe hai AAP chahiye toh AAP bhi Kar sakti hai. Last two weeks to go."

Another user shared: "Thank you mam for coming up. I hope now people will know about those fake ids."

"Why are you not following the show. It's best season ever," a user wrote.