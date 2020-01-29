News

Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Panjabi lauds Kashmera Shah

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah entered the controversial house with a bang. The actress was seen thanking Sidharth for his support and criticizing Vishal Aditya Singh for not standing by Arti.

After Kashmera’s conversation with Shehnaaz, Kamya Panjabi took to social media to sing praises of Kashmera.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is an avid follower of the show and is a huge Sidharth fan. She tweeted, 'Krushna ji kaho... yeh boli hindustaani biwi  mazaa aa gaya @kashmerashah #BB13 @ColorsTV @Krushna_KAS #DostonKaDostSid'.

She is clearly referring to the fact that when Shehnaaz asked Kashmera to talk about her husband Krushna, Kashmera told her to show some respect and add 'ji' while referring to him.

Kashmera also told Sana that she comes across as fake on the show, thereby upsetting the latter.

