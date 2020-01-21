Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi criticises Asim for fighting with Sidharth

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss 13. The dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The popularity is not limited merely to the loyal audience, but the show has also grabbed eyeballs of the participants of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and they are often seen sharing their views on social media platforms. Speaking about the same, Kamya Punjabi recently spoke about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fight wherein she slammed the former.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw Asim and Sid engaged in a verbal spat during the Elite Club Task. It so happened that since Asim was the sanchalak of the task, and when Vishal Aditya Singh got up from the task, Sidharth noticed it and asked Asim to remove Vishal from the task. However, since Vishal and Asim are great friends, Asim said that he didn’t see Vishal get up from his chair.

Next, Sidharth and Asim engaged in a verbal spat, calling each other names with Sidharth Shukla even involving Asim’s family by taking his fathers’ name. Next, Asim nudged him with his elbow and Sidharht got furious, and pushed Asim. As always, their fight got so aggravated that Bigg Boss had to intervene to stop the fight. Now if you remember, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Asim Riaz was informed that since he isn’t fighting with Sidharth, he isn't seen much on the show and just a day after, Asim is seen fighting with Sidharth. And Kamya Punjabi, who openly supports Sidharth, lashed out at Asim for picking up a fight with Sid as she wrote. “Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha #BB1…”

Take a look below:

Isko kyu kaha yeh dikh nahi raha hai Nahi dikh raha tha sahi tha #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 20, 2020

Do you agree with Kamya Punjabi?