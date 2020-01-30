Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera tells Arti that Sidharth Shukla is the perfect husband material

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. With so many connections in the house, the game of the show and the housemates are getting interesting with each passing episode. Bigg Boss has brought a few relatives and evicted contestants as the current housemates' connection. Amidst this, one of the things that is getting attention is the flirtatious banter between Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. When she entered the house, she even teasingly asked Sid if he missed her, to which he responded saying very much.

Knowing that Sid is quite famous amongst the ladies, he keeps trending with most of the ladies in the house. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Kashmeera Shah asked Arti if she liked Sidharth. To which she said, “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta." Kashmera continued saying, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai...wo protective quality hai. Usne humesha tumhe bachaya, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya."

In the episode, Kashmera also said that both Arti and Sidharth in love but both do not know. She also joked about how it would be like Arti marrying him. Later, she even tried her best to convince her that Arti loves Sidharth and he is the perfect husband material for Arti.

