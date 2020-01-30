Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera tells Vikas Gupta ‘Tere se bada flipper nahi hai’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air. The show has become all the more interesting because of the entry of housemates’ connections.

They entered the show not only to support the contestants but also to participate in games. Yes, while connections including Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma’s brother, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala were only advising the housemates, now they will also be seen playing for the contestant they are supporting during the captaincy task. Going by their moves, it seems Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala are in one team supporting Sidharth Shukla, while Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Kashmera Shah and Arti Singh are in another supporting Shehnaaz. Vikas Gupta cheats in the task, leaving Devoleena Bhattacharjee furious and she is seen crying, calling Vikas a cheater.

The preview for the latest episode begins with Vikas Gupta explaining the task that they have to collect the money and place it in the lockers assigned to the contestant they are supporting. Shefali can already be seen telling that they will try to collect as much as they can but then they will resort to stealing the money. While Vikas tries to tell Kashmera how to play the game, she blasts him saying, “Arti ka saga ban raha hai mere se zyada? Tere se bada flipper nahi hai.” They then get to collecting money and after they have done so, Vikas announces that he has collected 420 notes. Shehnaaz’s brother says he has 506 notes, which means he wins.

Credits: SpotboyE.com