Bigg Boss 13: Krushna’s entry in BB house makes Arti emotional

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, is presently one of the most popular reality shows. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. In fact, the show is almost a month away from its finale, and as we are nearing the end of the show, the makers are introducing interesting tasks for the contestants. After the comedy club task, in today’s episode, we will see families of the contestants enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the latest promo released by the channel, we see Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Mahira Sharma’s mother, and Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek enter the house.

When Krushna, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, enters the house, he is all praises for Arti Singh and tells her that she has made him proud and that she is playing the game with utmost dignity. On hearing this, Arti gets emotional and hugs Krushna.