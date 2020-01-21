Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima comes home to a renovated room

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli stayed inside the Bigg Boss house for one and a half months. She was mostly known for her love-hate relationship with Vishal. In one of the recent episodes, Madhurima hit him with a frying pan on his butt after he poured water on her.

The show's host Salman Khan schooled the actress by saying that it is human tendency to get angry but there is a certain way to vent it out.

The actress got evicted this week due to her violent behaviour. However, she was in for a lovely surprise back home.

Madhurima reached home to a renovated room. Madhurima's mother Vijaya Tuli and brother Srikant Tuli redesigned her bedroom in her absence.

She shared the video on her social media handle and expressed her excitement stating, 'And that's how I entered my room for the first time after 1.5 months..! All renovated by my Mom.. Love you so much.. I luoveee ittt!!! (sic)'

