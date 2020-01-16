Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij feels Sidharth and Shehnaaz look perfect together

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Presently, season 13 is on air. By unfolding a lot of twists and turns, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Not just fans, even many television celebs are also fond of this show and one such actress is Mahhi Vij. The Balika Vadhu fame actress keeps a track of the show and has been rooting for Shehnaz Gill and she is totally in love with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz’s chemistry.

Recently, Mahhi who had made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss 13 sometime back said through the medium of a tweet that Sidharth and Shehnaaz look perfect together. The actress further says that the two of them always want the other one to say first. Mahhi has been quite vocal about her opinions regarding the Bigg Boss housemates and continues to express the same through social media.

Take a look below: