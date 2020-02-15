Bigg Boss 13: Mahira shares a video with Shefali Jariwala

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma was evicted on February 13th because of getting less number of votes. Vicky Kaushal, who had entered the house to promote his upcoming film Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, took leave from the housemates along with Mahira. The Masla girl was not willing to go from the house and shed a lot of tears.

Today, a video of the actress has gone viral on social media, in which she is happy to get her phone back. In the video, we can see Mahira is dressed up in a pink saree and saying, 'So finally kitne mahino baad mujhe phone mila', and then she turns the camera towards Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is all decked up in a yellow dress. Mahira starts singing Kaanta Laga and then Shefali asks her, 'How many videos will you make?' To which Mahira starts laughing and says only one.

Have a look.