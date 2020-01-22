Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai’s major FACE-OFF

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards an interesting twist and while the show has been thoroughly entertaining, there are some very engaging tasks lined up.

In the previous episode, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh performed difficult tasks and proved themselves, however, none got the Elite Club Membership.

In the upcoming episodes, the house will yet again be filled with arguments and disagreements.

Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai will have a major showdown. Both the contestants are not in good terms and in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Mahira expressed her dislike towards Rashami and stated that she hates her. Now, things have taken an ugly turn as the duo is set to have a major face-off.

The argument arose on duties of the house. While Rashami wanted fresh dinner to be made, Mahira was of the opinion that lunch is not eaten by all and can be eaten for dinner considering food should not be wasted. The fight took a drastic turn with the duo calling each other names and taunting each other to no end.

