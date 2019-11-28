News

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh’s spat

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is known for arguments, fights and endless drama. 

Going by the promo, it seems the upcoming episodes are going to unfold a lot of twists and turns. The promo of the upcoming episode sees a verbal spat between Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala, followed by Mahira’s quarrel with Vishal Aditya Singh. The spat begins when Mahira reaches out to help housemate Asim Riaz performing the locker task in the house, that’s when Shefali replies, “Yahan raat ko scene bante hai”. This reply didn’t go down well with Mahira, as she confronts Shefali on the same, Vishal asks her to ignore it; with Paras Chhabra taking her to the garden area. Later as Vishal tries to have a conversation with Mahira on the same, she bursts out in anger, leaving Vishal annoyed. 

Sharing the promo on their official Twitter handle, ColorsTV captioned it as, “Kya @shefalijariwala banegi #MahiraSharma aur @vishalsingh713 ke jhagde ki wajah? Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 baje.” 

