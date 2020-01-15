Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma broke up with Manu Punjabi just before entering the house

MUMBAI: Here is some surprising news for all ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13. Model and actress Mahira Sharma, who has been in the news for her growing closeness to Paras Chhabra in the house, broke up with her ex a little before entering the house.

Mahira was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi. They had begun dating 2 months after Manu exited the BB house. This was never emphatically reported but the affair had developed. Prior to this, the actress was dating TV actor Abhishek Sharma, and Manu was engaged to a certain Piku.

However, Mahira has been getting up, close, and personal with Paras. Akanksha Puri, the latter's girlfriend, has made her displeasure about it evident.

Interestingly, Mahira’s mother Sania is also not too happy about Paras kissing her daughter, and during a recent task, when she got a chance to enter the house and meet Mahira, she had made her disapproval clear.

