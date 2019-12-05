Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma refuses to cook food

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial reality shows of the small screen. The show always witnesses something interesting with every episode, providing entertainment to the audience.

Currently, the show's thirteenth season is gaining lots of attention from the viewers, all thanks to the contestants and their dramebaazi.

And now, in the latest episode, a new drama has been created in the show, and the major reason behind it is Mahira Sharma.

Mahira is not co-operating with the housemate with the kitchen chores and everyone in the house is upset with her. The actress has clearly refused to do any cooking due to which Rashami Desai seems to be upset with her. For time being, Rashami made the breakfast on Mahira's behalf but later refused to take up Mahira's part of work which is her responsibility.

Asim Riaz intervened and asked Rashami not to do extra work and tell the person who is responsible for doing that particular work. Amid all this, Rashami and Mahira get into a heated argument.

Vishal Aditya Singh tried to talk to Mahira but she paid no heed to him and acted in a rude manner. Seeing this, Vishal too got upset and told her to mind her behaviour.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was all smiles watching the drama going on in the house between the contestants.

In spite of all this, Mahira is not ready to listen to anyone and refuses to cook. In the end, Rashami says that she won't do it too and everyone will have to make food themselves.

How will things settle down in the house after this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.