Bigg Boss 13: Makers delete Vindu Dara Singh and Karan Singh Grover’s scenes with Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. Season 13 of the popular show is currently on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Not just fans, even celebs are also hooked to their television screens. Interestingly, a few celebs including Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover, and Gautam Gulati had recently entered the house and shared their thoughts with their favourite contestants.

Later, Vindu Dara Singh revealed on Twitter how the makers deleted scenes of Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and him with Asim Riaz. This happens after the makers removed portions of Kamya Panjabi with Asim Riaz.

Taking to his social media handle, Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Someone said BB deleted my scenes - TrueBB deleted my scenes with Azim! BB deleted Karan Grover scenes with Azim! BB deleted GG scenes with Azim! #ChartbusterSid #GoodNight.” Accusing the makers of Bigg Boss 13, Vindu Dara Singh confirmed that someone deleted his scenes and it’s true that his scenes with Asim Riaz have been deleted.

Someone said BB deleted my scenes - True



BB deleted my scenes with Azim!

BB deleted Karan Grover scenes with Azim!

BB deleted GG scenes with Azim!#ChartbusterSid #GoodNight — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 18, 2020

