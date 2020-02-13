News

Bigg Boss 13: Malhar Pandya supports Sidharth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 12:08 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Malhar Pandya thinks housemate Sidharth Shukla deserves to win Bigg Boss 13. According to Malhar, unlike the other housemates, Sidharth is real and doesn’t fake at all in the house.

He also further justifies the actor's aggression and temperamental issues being results of his love and care for someone. He also feels he has got all the qualities to win.

He says, 'Every person has their own different personalities. If we talk about Siddhart he seem to be aggressive and temper at times but his aggression or temper is the result of his love and care for someone. Which is not wrong. He always get upset when he finds his close one in pain. And he cant stop himself from taking stand. He tries to be cordial with everyone and sort it out being very loud.

I love him also can actually understand and relate to him.'

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Malhar Pandya

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here