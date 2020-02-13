Bigg Boss 13: Malhar Pandya supports Sidharth

MUMBAI: Actor Malhar Pandya thinks housemate Sidharth Shukla deserves to win Bigg Boss 13. According to Malhar, unlike the other housemates, Sidharth is real and doesn’t fake at all in the house.

He also further justifies the actor's aggression and temperamental issues being results of his love and care for someone. He also feels he has got all the qualities to win.

He says, 'Every person has their own different personalities. If we talk about Siddhart he seem to be aggressive and temper at times but his aggression or temper is the result of his love and care for someone. Which is not wrong. He always get upset when he finds his close one in pain. And he cant stop himself from taking stand. He tries to be cordial with everyone and sort it out being very loud.

I love him also can actually understand and relate to him.'

Credits: SpotboyE