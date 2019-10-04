Bigg Boss 13: Mrunal Jain has this to say to Shefali Bagga for body shaming Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is a popular television actress. She has been part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Uttaran to name a few. Currently, she is seen in Bigg Boss 13.

The actress is one of the strongest contestants to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. She is being loved by the housemates due to her sweet and caring nature. But in a recent episode, the actress was body-shamed by one of the co-contestants and it has definitely not gone down well with her fans, family and friends.

Reportedly, Bandhan star Mrunal Jain who is Rashami's rakhi brother was also upset about the same. The actor told SpotboyE.com, "I saw Rashami's co- contestant making a remark on her body weight. I just want to say it's none of anyone's business whether she is fat or slim. She is perfect in her way and I am proud of that. FYI, she is a self-made woman and the most sorted amongst all of them out there. So, it is better if no one makes such remarks," and quickly added, "I am sure Rashami will go a long way in this competition. She is playing well." For the uninitiated, it was Shefali Bagga who had lashed out at Rashami in this regard.