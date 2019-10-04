News

Bigg Boss 13: Mrunal Jain has this to say to Shefali Bagga for body shaming Rashami Desai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 09:08 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is a popular television actress. She has been part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Uttaran to name a few.  Currently, she is seen in Bigg Boss 13.        

The actress is one of the strongest contestants to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. She is being loved by the housemates due to her sweet and caring nature. But in a recent episode, the actress was body-shamed by one of the co-contestants and it has definitely not gone down well with her fans, family and friends.

Reportedly, Bandhan star Mrunal Jain who is Rashami's rakhi brother was also upset about the same. The actor told SpotboyE.com, "I saw Rashami's co- contestant making a remark on her body weight. I just want to say it's none of anyone's business whether she is fat or slim. She is perfect in her way and I am proud of that. FYI, she is a self-made woman and the most sorted amongst all of them out there. So, it is better if no one makes such remarks," and quickly added, "I am sure Rashami will go a long way in this competition. She is playing well." For the uninitiated, it was Shefali Bagga who had lashed out at Rashami in this regard.

Tags > Mrunal Jain, Rashami Desai, Dil Se Dil Tak, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Uttaran, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days