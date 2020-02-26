Bigg Boss 13: Netizens are impressed with Himanshi Khurana's manager

MUMBAI: After Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana's limited but impactful stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, her fan following has increased. All Asim Riaz fans, too, love the lady for obvious reasons. And just like Himanshi, her manager Nidhi, too, has often been in the news. Nidhi has always stood beside Himanshi like a rock, even when she was being criticised for staying mum on Asim’s proposal in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Now, a video of Nidhi shielding the singer to protect her from an ocean of crowd during her public appearance has gone viral and all the Himanshi fans can’t stop hailing the lady. The clip shows Himanshi entering the venue amidst hundreds of crazy fans; however, a protective Nidhi was tightly holding the Punjabi singer’s hand and took her straight inside the location. From the looks of her fierceness, she wouldn’t have minded kicking a few butts to safeguard Himanshi.

Have a look at the video below.

@nidhe_k That's Why I Call You Fearless And Funny



You proved that u are fearless in this video the way u holding her hand & protecting her



Hope ur Funny Avatar will also join Twitter after Instagram@realhimanshi doesn't need a bodyguard when you are around #HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/cNgNtsmLM9 — Himanshi Khurana Fc (@HimanshiLovers) February 22, 2020

