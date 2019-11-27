News

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens think Himanshi is faking love for Asim

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s bond seems to be growing stronger with each passing day. The former confessed his feelings for Himanshi, and fans are divided over this new couple.

While some did not quite like the new bond, other's were happy to see them together. Some are all praises for their new budding bond and want to see them together, some claim that the are just faking it for the show. Some said that Asim should be in his limits and respect Himanshi's decision, other's predicted that Himanshi will eventually fake a love angle with him just for the show. Some users even went on to the extent of calling it Himanshi for ditching his partner outside. They said that the poor guy outside would be hurt and suffering because of her actions in the house. Though Himnashi was see smiling to Asim's confession, she did not respond to it despite her friends forcing her to open up about her feelings for him.

This season of Bigg Boss has become one of the most interesting and controversial ones. The dynamics between the celebrities inside the house have changed considerably. Who is your favourite participant?

 

