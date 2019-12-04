Bigg Boss 13: Netizens trend #StayStrongSidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's friendship warms our hearts. The audience loved to see them stand up for each other in the controversial Bigg Boss house.

However, a few weeks ago, they fought like cats and dogs, and even though they became friends again, they are not as strong as before. Today, their bond will once again take a blow as they will fight like maniacs in the captaincy task. Asim will say nasty things to Sidharth, who will make use of his strength to get back to him. In the preview that was attached to last night's episode, we saw Asim calling Sidharth ghatiya and dogla. In the end, Sidharth sort of breaks down, and we see Paras supporting him.

As viewers witness Sidharth going weak for probably the first time during his stay, his fans sprung in action to support him. #StayStrongSidharth is trending on Twitter.

Well, we think the two should just make up already. Their ‘jodi’ was one of the strongest in the house. What say?

