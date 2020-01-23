Bigg Boss 13: Not Paras Chhabra, but Akanksha Puri ended the relationship?

MUMBAI: Akanksha Puri is a popular face in the glamour world. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film, Calendar Girls. The actress is currently in news for her personal life.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Well, report has it that Akanksha has ended her relationship with Paras Chhabra and not the other way round which Paras has made the audience of Bigg Boss 13 believe by saying in Monday's episode, "Itna dekhne ke baad usse khud move on hona chahiye". However, much before that episode was telecast, Akanksha had put out a cryptic post which read, "In the end, I want to be able to say, I gave it all I could, I gave it my best". Later, she tweeted, "I want to make the rest of my life... the best of my life !!" As she did not mention the name of Paras in her posts, no one was sure about the status of their relationship.

Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, it was Akanksha and not Paras who ended this relationship 30-31 days ago. A common friend of Akanksha and Paras told the portal that Akanksha had, in fact, even spoken to Paras' mother about her decision. The mother in the picture, in turn, told Akanksha that there's little she can do about their discord and it would be great if the two could sort out their problems.

The friend told the portal, “Akanksha can't be with such a man anymore. Enough is enough. Who would want to be with someone who's a white liar? He is repeatedly lying. Usko khatam karna hai to mooh pe bol deta Akanksha ko before entering BB 13. They never had any fights. He is lying that he tried breaking up with her but could not succeed. It is only inside that he's changed so drastically. Akanksha is thanking God that Bigg Boss happened because it showed her Paras' true colours.”

What do you think about Akanksha and Paras' equation? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=EivajflOpWs )

Credit: SpotboyE.com