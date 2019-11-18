News

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra calls Shehnaz Gill a 'bakwaas sadasya'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show. 

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman's presence, there ought to be a double dose of fun and entertainment. Special guests Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat were present in the Bigg Boss 13 house to add to the spice. Host Salman Khan made Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and these guests played a very interesting game with the contestants. The game's name was ‘Bakwaas Sadasya.' 

Each contestant had to call out another contestant's name, who they think are ‘bakwaas' (useless). Although Paras Chhabra received the maximum number of ‘bakwaas' title, it was his comment for Shehnaz Gill that attracted attention. The contestants had to put a garland of banana around the ‘bakwaas' sadasya's neck. Paras Chhabra took Shehnaz' name, and called her "Bin painde ka lota." 

Paras did not even let Shehnaz put the garland around his neck. He did it for himself and when Shehnaz gave it to Paras, the reason she stated was that until you are with him, you are good, or else, you aren't. To which, Paras countered saying, "Within a week you change four sides. How could anyone build trust in you? On the other hand, Hindustani Bhau also gave the ‘bakwaas' title to Shehnaz and said that she has a very big mouth. He added that she can't keep any secret. "If you tell her anything, the entire village gets to know," said Bhau.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

past seven days