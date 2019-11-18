Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra calls Shehnaz Gill a 'bakwaas sadasya'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 of the show is on air and it is full of drama. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the host of the show.



In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman's presence, there ought to be a double dose of fun and entertainment. Special guests Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat were present in the Bigg Boss 13 house to add to the spice. Host Salman Khan made Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat enter the Bigg Boss 13 house and these guests played a very interesting game with the contestants. The game's name was ‘Bakwaas Sadasya.'



Each contestant had to call out another contestant's name, who they think are ‘bakwaas' (useless). Although Paras Chhabra received the maximum number of ‘bakwaas' title, it was his comment for Shehnaz Gill that attracted attention. The contestants had to put a garland of banana around the ‘bakwaas' sadasya's neck. Paras Chhabra took Shehnaz' name, and called her "Bin painde ka lota."



Paras did not even let Shehnaz put the garland around his neck. He did it for himself and when Shehnaz gave it to Paras, the reason she stated was that until you are with him, you are good, or else, you aren't. To which, Paras countered saying, "Within a week you change four sides. How could anyone build trust in you? On the other hand, Hindustani Bhau also gave the ‘bakwaas' title to Shehnaz and said that she has a very big mouth. He added that she can't keep any secret. "If you tell her anything, the entire village gets to know," said Bhau.