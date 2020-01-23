Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri won't enter BB house

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, never fails to entertain audience. Season 13 of the show is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

One of the contestants to make headlines for not so happy reasons is Paras Chhabra. Well, many are miffed with his equation with contestant Mahira Sharma as he has a girlfriend outside the house. Well, he is in a relationship with Calendar Girls fame actress Akanksha Puri.

However, in last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, they both made it pretty clear that they are friends, even though Paras had said that he likes her but doesn't want to move forward as he wants to break all the ties with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri by giving her a proper closure and told Salman Khan that if she is seeing all these things then she has to move on.

On the other hand, there were rumours that Akansha might enter the Bigg Boss house for a day. However, according to a report in Pinkvilla, she is not entering the house. She also added how she has made it clear time and again that she is not willing to enter the show this season.

