Bigg Boss 13: Paras' mom doesn't want him to kiss Mahira

MUMBAI: Family week is on in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras' mother came in to meet him and expressed her disappointment over his closeness with Mahira.

As soon as his he introduces Mahira, Paras' mom shows discomfort and asks him to take a stand.

The actor then takes her inside the house and they have a heart-to-heart conversation wherein she warns him to stay away from Mahira as she doesn't like their proximity between them. She also asks him to come to the forefront and play the game and compares his energy with when he first entered the house. She advises him to be more active and refrain from being a godfather for Mahira as fans are not liking it. She also tells him that he has stopped playing for himself.

She also warns him not to anything that he regrets doing later on after coming out of the house.

