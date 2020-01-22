Bigg Boss 13: Post Asim-Sidharth’s ugly fight, Asim’s brother shares a cryptic tweet

MUMBAI: With dramatic episodes, season 13 of the popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. Many celebrities have participated in the show and their antics never fail to entertain audience.

Viewers know last week, Bigg Boss 13 saw the entry of loved ones of the contestants. This made the housemates emotional. With last week being one filled with mixed emotions, this week has been surrounded by the ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. After fans support Asim on social media, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz took to his social media account to share a cryptic post hinting towards hatred and ego. Hinting his post toward Sidharth Shukla after the fight, Umar talks about how low people stoop to prove their point.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Umar Riaz wrote, “Hamare yahan aaoge to sirf pyaar , izzat aur mehmaan nawazi hogi, na hathyaar na maarpeet. But some hearts are filled with so much hatred that they can stoop to any level to prove their point. Insaan chota ho gaya hai aur ego badi ho gayi hai! #HeroicAsim.” Umar also mentioned that if you visit their home, you will be treated with lots of love, respect, but not weapons and fighting. Going on, Umar explained how as some hearts are filled with so much hatred, they can stoop to any level to prove their point. Hinting his cryptic post towards Sidharth Shukla and his fight with Asim, Umar went on to share that a person has become small and his ego has become bigger than him.

Take a look below:

Hamare yahan aaoge to sirf pyaar , izzat aur mehmaan nawazi hogi, na hathyaar na maarpeet. But some hearts are filled with so much hatred that they can stoop to any level to prove their point. Insaan chota ho gaya hai aur ego badi ho gayi hai! #HeroicAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 21, 2020

