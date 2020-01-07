Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula has some valuable advice for Mahira

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma of Bigg Boss fame hosts Bigg Buzz on Voot, where he has a freewheeling chat with celebrities and weekly evictees of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

This time, the discussion revolved around Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill. Priyank asked Prince Narula to agree and disagree with the statements – Shehnaaz Gill has a problem with Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra’s relationship, and Sana is jealous of Mahira Sharma.

The former contestant disagreed with the statements, following by an elaborate reasoning.

While answering he says that Sana knows what she is playing while says that Paras is treating Bigg Boss 13 as Splitsvilla and asks Mahira to use her own brains and not to follow Paras. He said that these allegations were made by Mahira and Paras so that they can put Sana down.

He concludes with an advice for Mahira: 'Lehenga lo, mehenga lo, badaam lo but sharma ji request hai, apna dimaag bhi lagalo, paras ke dimaag se na chalo.'

Credits: SpotboyE