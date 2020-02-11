Bigg Boss 13: Rajat Sharma grills Rashami, Asim, and Sid

MUMBAI: Television's renowned personality Rajat Sharma will be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

After grilling Salman Khan for leaking personal information about the contestants on the show, the contestants too had to face the wrath of the anchor.

Rajat asked Rashami Desai how intense was her and Sidharth Shukla's relationship. She referred to their show and said 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. On hearing this, Sidharth said 'Rashami Desai is a habitual liar.'

The interrogator asked if there was something Sidharth Shukla wanted to clarify with her before they could enter the show. When grilled on revealing it, Rashami said that it was very personal and couldn't be revealed like this on national television.

Have a look.

Subsequently, Asim was grilled for not listening to anyone and just stating his points, and Sidharth was accused of being self-centered.

