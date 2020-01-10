Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai advices Shehnaaz Gill to think about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla post the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house.



In the previous episodes, the show was converted into a comedy club wherein the contestants roasted each other with their comedy punches.



In the upcoming episodes, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill will have a heart to heart conversation. Rashami will yet again be seen advising Shehnaaz by telling her to respect herself. Rashami will ask Shehnaaz to not get distracted with her feelings for Sidharth in the game. She will tell her to focus on the game first and not get hurt by other people’s behaviour.



Later, Rashami will ask Shehnaaz about her feelings for Sidharth. She will say that if Shehnaaz loves Sidharth the way she loves Arhaan, then she should wait and think about their relationship post the show gets over. She further said that she will not be happy if Shehnaaz will have trouble in her life.



