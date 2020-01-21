Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai applies Mehendi on her face to WIN the Elite Club Membership

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards interesting twist and entertaining tasks.

After last night’s episode, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma were declared as the three contestants to fight it out for Elite Club Membership. Hina Khan will be seen entering the house with yet another task.

Arti and Rashami will be given difficult tasks to perform to claim their position in the elite club.

While Arti will be asked to eat green chillies and chop off her hair, Rashami will be asked to put mehendi on her face for around 10 mins. She will also be asked to shave her eyebrows.

For an actress, her face means the world but for the show and dedication towards winning the same, Rashami will be seen agreeing to apply mehendi on her face on Mahira’s demand.

Since Rashami will agree to the challenge, Mahira will ask her to first remove her make-up and then apply mehendi on her face, to which Rashami and Hina will not agree as she did not specify the same before giving challenge.

Later, Paras will ask Rashami to shave her eyebrows. Do you think Rashami will agree to that as well?

